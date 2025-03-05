Delapré Abbey unveils new exhibition on the refugee heritage of the Bouverie family

Delapré Abbey has launched a new exhibition exploring the refugee heritage of the Bouverie family, the last family to own the historic site. Now open to the public, this engaging interpretation offers fresh insights into the Abbey’s past and its connection to the Huguenot refugee story.

A key feature of the exhibition is two ‘living portraits’, a unique digital installation that brings history to life. These interactive portraits depict John Augustus Shiel Bouverie I and his daughter Mary Bouverie, offering visitors an immersive glimpse into their world. Designed to resemble paintings that have come alive - reminiscent of those in the Harry Potter films - the portraits allow the characters to interact with each other, sharing their stories and perspectives. This innovative feature was created by students from the University of Northampton, combining expertise in acting, film production, and special effects, and Toru Digital.

The exhibition highlights the Bouverie family’s journey as descendants of Huguenot refugees, their influence on the Abbey, and the lasting impact of refugee communities on British heritage. Research conducted by dedicated volunteers has uncovered and brought to life this remarkable chapter of the Abbey’s history, ensuring a more inclusive and complete telling of its past.

Nick Allen, Chair of Northampton Town of Sanctuary, said: "The Bouverie family's story is a powerful reminder of the contributions that refugees have made to British history. We're proud to have played a role in bringing this exhibition to life and in helping to share a narrative that remains relevant today."

Dr Anthony Stepniak and students from the University of Northampton who were all involved in the project.

The project has been funded by the Association of Independent Museums’ New Stories New Audiences grant scheme, made possible with The National Lottery Heritage Fund, with invaluable contributions from key partners, including Northampton Town of Sanctuary, University of Northampton, Northampton College, Toru Digital, Lima Studio, Ltd Limited, Tangerine Red, Chroma Conservation, and Northampton Film Festival.

Dr Anthony Stepniak, Deputy Head of Subject: Culture – Media, Film, Journalism and Special Effects at University of Northampton, commented: "This commission from Delapré Abbey offered our students an invaluable real-world experience, allowing them to work collaboratively to deliver a client’s vision to a professional standard. The enthusiasm and dedication they have brought to this project have been incredible."

A special thank you event was held ahead of the public opening, offering project contributors an exclusive preview of the exhibition. This gathering celebrated the collaborative effort behind the project and underscored the importance of sharing lesser-known refugee histories with the public.

Eleanor Sier, Head of Engagement and Interpretation at Delapré Abbey, added: "This exhibition is a vital addition to Delapré Abbey’s interpretation, helping us to tell a fuller, more inclusive story of its past. The research and collaboration behind this project have been exceptional, and we’re thrilled to now share it with our visitors."

Visitors to Delapré Abbey

Chris Sadler from Toru Digital reflected on the digital elements of the project: "Bringing history to life through digital interpretation has been an exciting challenge. We’re proud to have worked on a project that makes this important story more accessible and engaging for the public."Visitors are now invited to explore the exhibition and discover the Bouverie family's refugee heritage, which adds a compelling new dimension to Delapré Abbey’s historical narrative.

Delapré Abbey is open to visitors for general admission on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays between 11am and 4pm (last entry 3pm). Under 18s and Historic Houses members go free, and adults cost £5. To book tickets and find out more visit delapreabbey.org.