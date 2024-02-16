Delapré Abbey takes flight – half term activities unveiled as House reopens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new flight-themed line-up has been confirmed at Delapré Abbey for this half term – with children and their families invited along to enjoy quiz trails, storytelling and a balloon room.

With the House reopening to the public on Sunday 18th February, a Half Term programme celebrating the stories of flight from the Abbey have been organised.

Visitors are invited to bring their kites along to fly on the battlefield, take part in a balloon hunt round the house, enjoy a paper aeroplane challenge and even wade through a room of balloons. There will be a balloon arch round the visitor welcomedoor to help visitors navigate their way into the house and magical storytelling sessions from Preacher the Storyteller’ on Wednesday, 21st February.

Richard Clinton, Chief Executive of Delapré Abbey, said: “This year we have reduced our ticket prices for adults to enter the House from £8 to £5, and children are still free – which means a family of four can now enjoy all we have to offer for just £10. Being accessible and affordable to our local community is essential and something we are proud of. Our Half Term activities will be a wonderful opportunity to enjoy our grounds and house and a fun way to experience history and heritage right here on your doorstep.”

Adult visitors are encouraged to join Delapré Abbey’s popular 60-minute history tours which resume from Sunday - thereafter taking place on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 11.30am and 2pm. Spaces are limited so advanced booking is recommended, alternatively learn about the Abbey’s past at your own leisure. If you’re not sure the Abbey’s history is of interest, join one of the free 10-minute taster talks outside the front door at 11.15am and 1.45pm on their open days to try before you buy.

The Northampton-based Abbey, originally a nunnery established in 1145, is steeped in history. For this Half Term stories of flight from the Abbey’s past will be celebrated - from a gold hot air balloon in 1784 that took off from the grounds through to pilots flying loop the loop over the top of Abbey in 1913 and 1914.

Delapré Abbey’s main house reopens to the public on Sunday, 18th February – and will be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. You can enter and wander freely or have a 60-minute guided tour. Booking is advised for both. The house has lots of opportunities for children to play, even outside of the school holidays. Children of all ages are welcome.

Join Preacher the storyteller is running his ‘library time machine’ magical storytelling on Wednesday, 21stSeptember. This is included in the general admission prices. Choose from 11.30am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm. Book here.