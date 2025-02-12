Delapré Abbey reopens for general admission this Sunday with a week of music-themed family fun

This February half term, Delapré Abbey is coming alive with the sound of music!

Inspired by the silent order of nuns who once lived within its walls – only breaking their silence to chant their prayers – and the striking portrait of Elizabeth Sheridan, a celebrated singer of the Georgian era, the Abbey is hosting a week of music, history, and family fun.

After being closed throughout winter for maintenance and special events, the House will reopen for general admission on Sunday 16th February. Visitors can step inside the historic house and enjoy a range of interactive activities. Budding performers can take centre stage with karaoke or show off their best moves in the Abbey’s very own disco room.

Local favourite, Preacher the Storyteller, returns on Wednesday 19th February for a family-friendly, interactive storytelling session inspired by the Abbey’s rich musical history.

For those looking for a hands-on experience, Doctor Zob’s Science Party on Monday 17th February promises an afternoon of weird and wacky experiments, followed by a well-earned treat of cake and juice in the Dining Room.

The Abbey team are also excited to announce a new initiative with Delapré Bike Doctor on 21st and 22nd February, where children can learn to ride a pedal bike confidently and independently. Sessions will focus on safe stopping, braking, and manoeuvring. Parents can relax with a 10% discount in the café or enjoy a stroll around the Abbey while cycle coach Matt works with the children. Prices start from £20 with free bike and helmet rental.

Eleanor Sier, Delapré Abbey’s Head of Engagement and Interpretation, said: “This is the perfect opportunity for families to explore the Abbey’s fascinating past while having a great time together. We’re excited to welcome visitors back and can’t wait to see all your little ones dressed up as their favourite singers!”

Antoinette France, one of Delapré Abbey’s volunteers, reflects on the Abbey’s rich history: “Within these walls, some 800 years ago, the Sisters of this Cluniac nunnery would have focused on prayer, likely chanting their prayers as part of their spiritual practice. While it's uncertain if they had access to Gregorian chant specifically, it was considered one of the most beautiful and reverent forms of prayer, designed to communicate the awe of their devotion to God.”

General admission to the House is available on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11am to 4pm (last entry 3pm), with tickets priced at £5 for adults. Under 18s and annual pass holders go free. Preacher the Storyteller sessions take place on Wednesday 19th February at 11:30am, 12:30pm, 2pm, and 3pm, with tickets included in general admission. Doctor Zob’s Science Party runs on Monday 17th February from 3pm to 4:45pm, with tickets at £20 per child and £5 per adult.

In exciting news for history lovers, Delapré Abbey has joined the Historic Houses Member Access Scheme for 2025, offering even more opportunities for visitors to explore this fascinating site.

Come dressed as your favourite singer, explore 900 years of history, and experience the magic of music at Delapré Abbey this half term.

The Orangery café will also be open, offering a delicious seasonal menu, afternoon tea, and Sunday lunch. Visit delapreabbey.org to book tickets and find out more.