Dedicated followers of fashion - care home residents celebrate fashion week

From the Swinging Sixties, typified by Mary Quant, Ossie Clark and Barbara Hulanicki’s Biba, through to Vivienne Westwood’s punk provocations and Alexander McQueen’s dark and dramatic visions, London has a long legacy of producing extraordinary design but the first London Fashion Week didn’t take place until 1984.

Staff and residents at Brampton View Care Home used London Fashion Week as a great excuse to talk about what fashion means to them and to reminisce about different outfits they had worn over the years. Staff and residents swapped photos of their favourite outfits, talked about clothes they had made themselves or that they had bought or had made for special occasions. They designed outfits that they would like to see on the catwalk and judged each other’s creations! The day came to a close with a fashion themed party with singing and dancing from local entertainment duo Zing!

General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “Our residents loved talking about their favourite outfits from over the years, where they got their clothes from and how much they cost. Clothes are such an important part of an occasion, it was wonderful to see our residents’ photos from significant events in their lives and to talk about what everyone wore at that point in time.”

Designing our own outfits

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.