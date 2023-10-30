News you can trust since 1931
Decathlon Northampton is raising money for Children In Need this November!

During the month of November, as part of their keep fit month, Decathlon Northampton will be organising a series of sporting events and challenges to raise money for Children In Need. Including a 12 hour football match, a 361 Mile challenge, fitness sessions and many more.
By Adam Steel
Published 30th Oct 2023
In order to sharpen their image in the local areas, Decathlon Northampton are investing more time in community initiatives, having worked closely with the Cobblers and also as an official partner to the Red January movement who proudly empower the public to get moving for their mental health. Decathlon's goal is to move people through the wonders of sport and it's iniatives and challenges like this which enable just that.

This November, their mission is to give people an excuse to be active during the early winter months whilst also raising money for a fantastic cause, Children In Need, helping thousands of children nationwide.

Their first big challenge, is to complete a 361 Mile distance challenge throughout November, which represents the distance between the distribution centre here in Northampton to the Paris Olympic Opening ceremony. As official partners of the 2024 Olympic games, they thought that this would be fitting as a worthy challenge. People can individually or in a team complete this distance through cycling, walking, running, wheelchair, swimming, with prizes available.

Decathlon's Red January sporting event 2023Decathlon's Red January sporting event 2023
On the 17th November, Decathlon are also organising a 12 hour long football match that they are looking for players to participate in, players will take part in hour long slots, meaning that there will be over 150 people participating. During this day, between 13:00-15:00 there will also be music, food, mini games and other sports challenges for people to take part in. Members of the Northampton town football club will be participating and also donating raffle prizes. It's a fantastic opportunity to get active and raise some money for Children In Need.

