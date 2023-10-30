Decathlon Northampton is raising money for Children In Need this November!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In order to sharpen their image in the local areas, Decathlon Northampton are investing more time in community initiatives, having worked closely with the Cobblers and also as an official partner to the Red January movement who proudly empower the public to get moving for their mental health. Decathlon's goal is to move people through the wonders of sport and it's iniatives and challenges like this which enable just that.

This November, their mission is to give people an excuse to be active during the early winter months whilst also raising money for a fantastic cause, Children In Need, helping thousands of children nationwide.

Their first big challenge, is to complete a 361 Mile distance challenge throughout November, which represents the distance between the distribution centre here in Northampton to the Paris Olympic Opening ceremony. As official partners of the 2024 Olympic games, they thought that this would be fitting as a worthy challenge. People can individually or in a team complete this distance through cycling, walking, running, wheelchair, swimming, with prizes available.

