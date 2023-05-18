Debut Satirical Novel, Posh: Book One of the Templeton Family Chronicles, by Northamptonshire Author Challenges Conventional Norms and Introduces a World of Eccentricity and Decay
Local author Jon Malysiak proudly announces the release of his debut novel, Posh: Book One of the Templeton Family Chronicles. With biting satire and uncompromising wit, Malysiak invites readers on a dark, at-times hilarious, and thought-provoking journey into the disintegration of the once-esteemed Templeton family.
Posh is a labour of love born from the collaborative efforts of brothers Jon and Colin Malysiak, who collaborated on this bold and potentially controversial work until Colin's untimely death in 2022 due to complications from COVID. Originally from Chicago, Jon Malysiak now resides in Northamptonshire and serves as the Global Publishing Manager at StoryTerrace, a leading London-based memoir and ghostwriting publisher.
This satirical epic unapologetically explodes today's most common and controversial tropes. The Templeton family represents a cast of truly terrible characters, inhabiting an antiquated society that continues to exist in certain circles even today.
Through a world marred by residual colonialism, white saviorism, racism, homophobia, religious extremism, and toxic gender dynamics, Malysiak holds up a mirror to reflect the dark side of our present reality.
Malysiak's decision to self-publish stems from his belief that traditional publishers shy away from fiction populated by characters whose attitudes and values challenge contemporary norms. While acknowledging the Templetons' less than altruistic nature, he asserts that their portrayal serves as a means to examine a society that continues to exist to varying degrees globally.
"Through the absurdities and eccentricities of the Templetons, Posh seeks to explore the ramifications of a society that clings desperately to antiquated beliefs," says Malysiak. "While their antics may provide moments of amusement, it is essential to view this novel as a satiric critique of the world we live in, much like the hit television series Succession and The White Lotus."
Malysiak anticipates that Posh will challenge readers' perceptions, provoke laughter and perhaps even fury, and ignite conversations about its unflinching social commentary. The novel promises an unforgettable reading experience.
Posh is now available for purchase in both print and e-book formats on Amazon and other major retailers and online platforms. For further information about Jon Malysiak and his work, please visit https://thetempletonchronicles.com/