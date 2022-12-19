Dazzling new musical at Northampton's Royal & Derngate celebrates pop goddess Cher’s meteoric rise to fame

The spectacular new musical The Cher Show comes to Royal & Derngate for one week only, from Tuesday 10 to Saturday 14 January, telling the story of the pop goddess turned Hollywood royalty.

From a young child with big dreams, the shy daughter of an Armenian American truck driver, to the dizzying heights of global stardom, The Cher Show tells the incredible story of Cher’s meteoric rise to fame. The show takes the audience by the hand and introduces them to the influential people in her life, from her mother and Sonny Bono, to fashion designer and costumier Bob Mackie. It shows how she battled the men who underestimated her, fought the conventions and, above all, was a trailblazer for independence.

Three West End stars play Cher, spanning her iconic career across six decades: Millie O’Connell (Six, Rent) as Babe, Danielle Steers (Bat Out Of Hell, Six) as Lady and the Olivier Award-nominated Debbie Kurup (Prince Of Egypt, The Bodyguard) as the ultimate diva, Star.

Debbie Kurup as Star (centre) in The Cher Show, credit Pamela Raith

Written by Tony and Olivier Award-winning Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, The Addams Family, Peter and the Starcatcher), direction by Arlene Phillips (Saturday Night Fever, Starlight Express, Grease), choreography by Oti Mabuse (two-time Strictly Come Dancing champion) and costume design by Gabriella Slade (Six, In The Heights, Spice World 2019 Tour).

The musical is packed with 35 of Cher’s biggest hits, including If I Could Turn Back Time, I Got You Babe, Strong Enough, The Shoop Shoop Song and Believe.

Arlene Phillips said of directing The Cher Show, “I have been a fan of Cher since I first heard I Got You Babe in the mid-sixties. I love stories about strong inspirational legends like Cher and I am proud to be joined in the creative team by two women who have already made a huge impact in their careers: Oti Mabuse as choreographer of the many different genres in the show and Gabriella Slade for the iconic costume designs. This exciting show will be a non-stop journey of Cher’s rollercoaster life, bringing to the audience Cher’s iconic songs, glorious dance numbers, unique costumes and her epic drama. All they need to do is come along and Believe.”

Oti Mabuse said, “I cannot WAIT for audiences to see what we’re doing with The Cher Show. Cher’s music covers so many styles, genres and rhythms, which makes it so exciting to choreograph.”

The Cher Show made its debut on Broadway in 2018 in a production that earned two Tony Awards and delighted fans from around the world. This new production is the European premiere.

The Cher Show takes to the Derngate stage from Tuesday 10 to Saturday 14 January at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Tickets – priced from £11* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

