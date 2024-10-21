Jemma Davies is up for two Sporting Champions Awards

Daventry cheerleader Jemma Davies has been shortlisted for two prestigious awards.

Jemma is up for Regional Champion of the Year (East) and Social Media Champion of the Year at Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions Awards, which are due to be held at Porchester Hall in Bayswater, London on Wednesday, October 30.

The event will be hosted by Great Britain’s double world 110m hurdles champion and former world record holder Colin Jackson.

Everyone Active runs more than 230 leisure and cultural centres across the country, including Daventry Leisure Centre and Moulton Leisure Centre, in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council.

The company’s Sporting Champions scheme is a sports talent development programme which supports 1,400 athletes.

Now in its eighth year, the initiative has helped thousands of athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s leisure facilities nationwide.

Sporting Champions athletes won an incredible 23 medals at this year’s Olympics and Paralympics – nine gold, six silver and eight bronze – while 14 athletes competed at their first Olympics or Paralympics in Paris.

Jemma, 31, trains at Daventry Leisure Centre and won World Championship silver with Team England earlier this year. She has also been selected to compete at next year’s World Championships in Florida.

Award winners will include those who have had career successes or who have engaged with the Sporting Champions scheme and their local Everyone Active centre. Everyone Active will also celebrate those who have helped to inspire other up-and-coming sportsmen and women.

The awards ceremony will be preceded by a mentoring workshop, led by the scheme’s team of Elite athletes. Maisie Summers-Newton – who trains at Moulton Leisure Centre – Richard Kilty and Lauren Steadman starred on the Paris 2024 stage, and they will be joined by Olympians Lutalo Muhammad and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey to share their insights and experiences and help guide the Sporting Champions athletes in their own careers.

In addition, Moulton Leisure Centre has been nominated for Site of the Year. The award acknowledges the high standard of facilities and day-to-day colleague support provided to the athletes on the scheme.

Jamie Brightwell, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are really looking forward to celebrating the fantastic achievements of all the Sporting Champions athletes at Porchester Hall, including Jemma.

“The scheme has been very successful in providing exceptional support to emerging talent and we are delighted to be showcasing this.

“It’s fantastic to see how the scheme has expanded over the years, now providing more than 1,400 athletes nationwide with access to top-quality training facilities and support.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community, and we hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success.”

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "We are incredibly proud that Moulton Leisure Centre has been nominated for Site of the Year at the Sporting Champions Awards. West Northamptonshire is a place of sporting excellence, and high-quality leisure facilities like Moulton and Daventry play a crucial role in supporting not just our elite athletes, but the health and wellbeing of the entire community. A huge well done to Jemma and all the Sporting Champions for their nominations and wonderful achievements too!”

To find out more about the Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, visit www.easportingchampions.com or follow @easportingchamps on Instagram. For further information on Everyone Active, visit www.everyoneactive.com