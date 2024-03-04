Daventry 16-year-old, Jaiden Woolgrove wins Gold at British Bench Press Championships
On the 2nd of March 2024 in the u18 u83kg weight category Jaiden Woolgrove came 1st at The British Bench Championships.
16 Year Old Jaiden Woolgrove benched 140kg/309lbs to secure gold against other national competitors in the British Powerlifting Nationals Bench press championships.
The teen from Daventry matched the East Midlands Record and also won the British title with his opening lift of 135kg/298lbs. This is his second ever national competition and he also has Full Power British Powerlifting Sub Junior Nationals on March 22nd 2024.