Dates for Northampton’s Bands in the Park announced
The weekly musical event will take place between 2pm and 5pm at Abington Park’s historic bandstand, in the picturesque surroundings of the popular park.
The programme features a wide range of brass, jazz and concert bands from Northamptonshire and beyond, along with choirs, a ukulele group and solo performers. The Park Café, located close to the bandstand, is kindly sponsoring three performances.
Cllr Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “We have a fantastic line-up of musicians booked for this year’s Bands in the Park season, with performances from all the traditional brass bands, some new acts such as the Friday Night Konspiracy funk soul band, old favourites the Fynnius Fogg Band and an Elvis Tribute, which went down very well last year!”
Milton Keynes Brass is first up on the bandstand on Sunday, 7th April, then performances continue every Sunday until 29th September, with the exception of Sunday, 15th September, when the Rockin’ Roadrunner Festival takes place. Additional performances are also scheduled every Bank Holiday Monday.
Please visit the town council’s website for the full programme, or follow the town council’s social media channels for regular updates.