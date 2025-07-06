Daring Duston woman defies fear in high-flying wing walk at Sywell Aerodrome

The sky’s the limit—and age is no barrier. Cathy Johnson from Duston overcame her fear of heights to become the first woman to complete a wing walk at Sywell Aerodrome.

61-year old Cathy’s fear of heights is so strong, she is reluctant to even climb a ladder.

Yet for 14 years she has harboured a dream to conquer her fear and complete a wing walk sky high strapped on top of the wing of the plane wearing only a safety harness.

“I’ve always been a bit of a rebel and a bit crazy,” she admitted. “But I wanted to challenge my fear. I’m scared of heights. I blame Bradley Walsh—he said you should face your fears before they get the better of you!”

Cathy Johnson

Cathy had arranged a wing walk with The Wing Walk Company, which organises the adrenaline-filled experience at four different bases across the UK.

This was the first time the company had been invited to Sywell Aerodrome.

Twenty people were booked in for the hair-raising experience on Saturday – including 86-year old Chelsea Pensioner Roy Palmer who was raising funds for the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

Cathy made history as the first woman at Sywell Aerodrome to complete the challenge.

Before getting strapped into the safety harness on top of the plane, Cathy admitted to a few nerves.

Yet up she went and circled the skies high above her friends watching from the grounds of Sywell Aerodrome. She even managed a few cheeky waves.

Cathy described the experience as “heavenly” and said it was the best thing she has ever done.

Wing walks have become increasingly popular as a way of marking milestones, fundraising for good causes, or even overcoming personal losses.

People are seeking out novel experiences as a way to enhance their lives rather than buying commodities.

“We’ve had visually impaired people, amputees and all kinds of people participating,” said Maggie Pickin from the Wing Walk Company. “Our eldest participant has been 90.”

“The hardest thing for older people isn’t the flight itself—it’s often getting into the cockpit!” said Maggie, who assists participants on the day.

But once they’re up in the air, they often come back transformed.

Following Cathy, Roy Palmer waited patiently for his turn.

Dressed in a custom-made boiler suit, the veteran showed no nerves ahead of the flight—unsurprising, as he had already completed several skydives in the past.

Cathy herself said: “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. I’d rather come back and do it again, than sit in a plane headed to Tenerife! You only live once.”

What’s next for Cathy?

There’s always the option to do a loop-the-loop—a recommended choice if participants sign up for a second go.

The Wing Walk Company https://www.thewingwalkcompany.com/ have two further dates scheduled at Sywell Aerodrome on 22nd and 23rd August.

For more photos and unseen behind-the-scenes footage of the wing walk visit Northants Uncovered Digital magazine at northantsmag.co.uk where you can subscribe to receive exclusive footage of local events and hidden gems.