Daniel Sinclair - comedy hypnotist at The Old Savoy

25th April 2026 @ 7:30 pm - 9:45 pm.

Featuring one of the UK’s top hypnotists and renowned mind readers…

Prepare for an evening of amazement and laughter as one of the UK’s top hypnotists and renowned mind-readers brings you two unmissable shows in one incredible night.

With multiple five star reviews, Daniel Sinclair has been described as “The next Derren Brown” (Phoenix Arts) and “Blew me away!” (Jimmy Carr).

A master of combining suspense with comedy, music and truly jaw-dropping moments, Daniel’s shows will take you on a rollercoaster ride of your minds, leaving you laughing out loud while questioning your own realities.

Part One: The Mind Reader (approx 45mins)

A mind reading and mentalism show that will leave you on the edge of your seats. Expect West End quality entertainment, Derren Brown-style mind games and all-round psychological wonder as Daniel reads volunteers’ minds and makes astonishing predictions live on stage.

Part Two: Comedy Hypnosis (approx 75mins)

A mesmerisingly hilarious hypnosis show where volunteers from the audience have their imaginations unlocked and realities altered, all through the power of hypnosis. Buckle up tight. Prepare to be spellbound and in fits of laughter. Choose to SEE the show or BE the show!

About Daniel

Daniel Sinclair is one of the UK’s leading comedy stage hypnotists, a renowned mind-reader and mentalist. He has been described as ‘the most impressive’ in his industry with performances spanning the globe from the West End to large theatres, festivals, TV and viral podcasts. Daniel has a knack for leaving crowds gobsmacked wherever he goes and has in recent years read the minds and hypnotised thousands of people.

Tickets £17 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm