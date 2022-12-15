Dance Elders expands over 60s Contemporary dance programme in Northampton thanks to funding

Northamptonshire-based, not-for-profit organisation Dancemind has received funding from Arts Council England and Northamptonshire Community Foundation to run a 1 year programme of new exciting dance opportunities for those over 60 in Northamptonshire.

These weekly contemporary style dance classes celebrate age by awakening curiosity and playfulness and offer an opportunity to rediscover new skills and increase health and well-being through movement. Here you will meet like-minded people who bring a wealth of life experiences and wisdom, creating a diverse and vibrant community through a shared love of dance.

These classes also link into social prescribing networks, and therefore welcome referrals made through link workers and health professionals.

Elders dancers along with dance teachers Tina Heeley and Lucy Knight

There are 2 weekly classes to choose from:Open dance movement class - Thursdays 11am – 12pmA relaxed fun class offering a range of movement techniques and creative tasks, which allow dancers to work at their own pace and individual abilities. No experience necessary, just a willingness to explore the creativity of dance, whilst enjoying the physical and mental health benefits. Everyone is welcome!

Performance Company - Thursdays 1pm – 2.15pmA dynamic class for those who enjoy the challenge of learning new dance techniques, and working together to choreograph and create performances for audiences. No specific dance experience is necessary, but an openness to explore expression and performance quality, and a willingness to create and collaborate with others.

Tina Heeley from Dancemind said, ‘We are thrilled to have received funding allowing us to expand our over 60s dance provision, opening more opportunities to our older communities to meet through the love of dance and creativity. We are looking for new members to come and join us, and welcoming referrals through SPRING social prescribing! This funding means we can keep the costs low and offer paid bursaries for those with financial difficulties, making it affordable for everyone.'

A current Elders Dance Company member said ‘Before losing my husband, one of the last things he said was, ‘now don’t go sitting in a corner when I’m gone’ so I didn’t and I joined the Elders Dance Company. I love it, it gets me meeting people, it’s a reason to get the lipstick on…”Dancemind is working in partnership with the Royal & Derngate Theatre, University of Northampton, SPRING social prescribing and Age UK Northamptonshire to make this project collaborative and successful.

The group will run over 3 terms throughout 2022. Term 1 starts in January as follows:

Bookings open now for Term 1 (11weeks):5th Jan 2023 – 23rd March 2023 (half term break 16th Feb)Where: Royal & Derngate, NorthamptonFees: Open dance class - £44.00 paid termly / Performance Company - £49.50 paid termly

To Book: Box office 01604 624811 / Online Dance Elders: A Contemporary Dance Programme For Over 60s - Royal & Derngate (royalandderngate.co.uk)

If you would like further information about the groups please visit www.dancemind.co.uk

