Dance company Rambert bring Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby to Royal & Derngate

Acclaimed dance company Rambert bring an exciting new show, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate, from Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25 February.

Written and adapted for the stage by Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight, the show is a dance theatre event directed and choreographed by Rambert’s Artistic Director Benoit Swan Pouffer, inspired by the TV series produced and owned by Caryn Mandabach Productions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is Rambert’s first collaboration of this kind and through dance theatre picks up the story of the Peaky Blinders at the end of World War One, following Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess through their passionate love affair. While Tommy is building his empire, Grace is operating as an undercover agent for Special Branch on a mission to get close to the heart of Tommy’s gang. As the story unfolds, many hearts are broken.

Rambert's Peaky Blinders The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, photo by Johan Persson

Dazzling, athletic dance and stunning dramatisation is combined with an iconic eclectic Peaky soundtrack from on-stage musicians.

Tommy and the Peaky Blinders fought together at Flanders and the show opens in the trenches. Bound by this experience, a very personal story unfolds as the Shelby family navigate the decisions that determine their fate and Tommy is intoxicated by the mysterious Grace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show features live musicians performing a score written by Roman GianArthur and led by Musical Director Yaron Engler and as well as a new track by Laura Mvula. GianArthur’s soundtrack for the production also features iconic songs from the television series and music from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Radiohead, Anna Calvi, The Last Shadow Puppets, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, to name a few.