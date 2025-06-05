Dan Batchelor, author of Jack Palmer: A New Order, to appear at UK Comic Cons and Festivals this summer and autumn

Author and educator Dan Batchelor is hitting the road this summer and autumn to meet readers, sign books, and talk all things sci-fi as he celebrates the release of his debut novel Jack Palmer: A New Order.

Drawing on his personal experience as a teacher and his own late dyslexia diagnosis, Batchelor has created an engaging, fast-paced young adult novel that blends moral complexity with extraterrestrial intrigue — and is set to become a standout title in UK science fiction this year.

The novel, which is available to pre-order now and released June 24, explores what happens when aliens make contact — and humanity doesn’t come together to save the world. Instead, Jack Palmer: A New Order offers a grounded, thought-provoking spin on the classic invasion story.

Speaking about the novel and his motivations, Dan Batchelor said: “Drawing upon my own struggles with a late dyslexia diagnosis and my experience as a teacher, I wanted to show my pupils that anything is possible. With Jack Palmer, I set out to create a relatable and engaging protagonist in a story that’s fun, a little wild, and a perfect introduction to science fiction — but one that still stays rooted in reality and tackles serious questions about how we treat each other and what we do with power.”

Readers will have the chance to meet Dan, chat about the book, and purchase signed copies at the following events:

Brentford Canal Festival

Saturday 21 June 2025 | 12:30–17:30

Brentford High Street, TW8 8AQ

A fun family day celebrating our waterways.

Aylesbury Comic Con

Sunday 29 June 2025 | 10:00–16:00

Guttmann Road, Aylesbury, HP21 9PP

Packed with cosplay, gaming, and sci-fi fun.

Guildford Comic Con

Saturday 19 July 2025 | 09:30–16:00

Surrey Sports Park

A full day of inclusive family fun and fandom.

Northampton Comic Con

Sunday 3 August 2025 | 10:00–16:00

Kings Park Road, Northampton, NN3 6LL

Interactive activities, cosplay competitions, and more.

Bournemouth Comic Con

Saturday 6 September 2025 | 10:00–16:00

Bournemouth International Centre

Featuring sci-fi displays, cosplay, traders, and celebrity guests.

BristolCon

Sat 25 – Sun 26 October 2025

Redcliffe Way, Bristol, BS1 6NJ

A community-driven sci-fi and fantasy event with panels and workshops.

YALC – Young Adult Literature Convention

Sat 15 – Sun 16 November 2025

Hammersmith Road, London, W14 8UX

A major YA book event with authors, signings, and literary activities.

Jack Palmer: A New Order is available for preorder via Waterstones: