The D-Day ‘Flag of Peace’ will be raised at West Northamptonshire Council’s office buildings in Daventry and Towcester, and a short flag raising event will take place in Northampton to mark the 80th D-Day anniversary this week.

The flag raising ceremony will begin at 9am on Thursday 6 June, outside Sessions House on George Row in Northampton, with members of the public invited to attend to show their respects. Air Vice-Marshal Christopher James Luck CB MBE CCMI FRSA DL will represent the Lord-Lieutenant and say a few words to open the event. The Council’s One Angel Square offices will also be lit up as part of the national Beacon lighting ceremony on 6 June.

D-Day was the successful allied invasion of the beaches of Normandy on 6 June 1944. Codenamed Operation Neptune, the Normandy landings made up the largest seaborne invasion in history and played a crucial role in liberating Western Europe from Nazi occupation.

From Beacon lightings and historical exhibitions to village parties and picnics, communities across West Northamptonshire will be joining the nation to celebrate with a range of events happening across West Northamptonshire to mark the occasion. Find your nearest event on the West Northamptonshire Council website.

D-Day 80, June 6, 2024

Northampton Museum and Art Gallery will also be creating a commemorative exhibition in libraries at Brackley, Daventry, Towcester and Weston Favell, with each library hosting exhibition cabinets filled with Northamptonshire stories, objects and memories of D-Day and its immediate aftermath.