Curry night to raise cash for Mayor’s charity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The dinner, to be held at Saffron in Castilian Street, Northampton, on Monday, 23 September, will see dozens of VIPs and invited guests come together to enjoy dishes from the award-winning team of chefs.
The event will help raise money for The Lewis Foundation, the chosen cause of Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Paul Joyce.
Saffron owner Naz Islam, who has helped raise thousands of pounds for Mayoral charities over the past 25 years, said: “We are always keen to help support local charities and we are honoured to host the Mayor for this very special event.
“It is a privilege to have the chance to cook for our guests and we hope to raise plenty of money for two particularly worthwhile causes.
Cllr Joyce is hoping the curry night can add further to his fundraising total for the year, with a raffle and auction taking place during the event.
He said: “Being Mayor of Northampton is a huge honour and a real privilege which gives me the opportunity to meet so many wonderful people and community groups while raising money for a cause that is close to my heart.
“I’m very grateful to the support of Saffron and I’m looking forward to a fabulous event with delicious food at one of our town centre’s best-loved restaurants. It’s going to be a night to remember.”
Tickets cost £25 and can be booked by emailing [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.