Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical is an exuberant and energetic show bursting with life

While the iconic hit single from 1991 is not featured in Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical, it certainly captures the essence of this exuberant and energetic show bursting with life and vitality that rocks the Derngate stage in Northampton this week.

If you have seen the 1999 movie starring Sarah Michelle Gellar of Buffy The Vampire Slayer fame, you will have a pretty good idea what to expect.

Described by some as a “teen romantic drama” the movie, and now the stage show are far more than that.

The standout adult theme that drives the brash, raunchy show is certainly sex, but the plot comes with significant dashes of Machiavellian scheming, deception, blackmail and step-sibling rivalry.

The stage show - and film - set in New York City among rich high school students, is a modern retelling of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' 1782 novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses (yes, I did have to look that up).

This musical version of the classic story is set to a 90s soundtrack packed with hits you’ll know, and some you might not by the likes of Britney Spears, REM, The Verve, Christina Aguilera, TLC, Ace of Base, Natalie Imbruglia and many more.

The irrepressible talented cast blast their way through the up tempo numbers with a sparky gusto that can’t help but put a smile on your face. The slower numbers are delivered with supreme class and help drive the narrative forward to what many will already know is a, perhaps, inevitable conclusion.

The show sees step-siblings Sebastian Valmont (Will Callan) and Kathryn Merteuil (Nic Myers) engage in a cruel bet: Kathryn goads Sebastian into attempting to seduce the headmaster’s virtuous daughter Annette Hargrove (Abbie Budden).

There are crucial subplots involving the virginal and naive Cecile Caldwell (Lucy Carter), her music teacher Ronald (Kevin Yates), the loud and proud gay Blaine (Luke Connor Hall) and “secret” lover Greg (Joe Simmons)

The ensemble cast are superb, with each member stamping their authority on the character they inhabit for a joyful two hours of song and exhilarating dance.

Callan and Myers are the leads and fulfil their roles with a poise and self-assurance matched by the quality of their singing.

I was particularly bowled over by Lucy Carter’s comedic portrayal of Cecile. Carter was a standout highlight among many high quality performances.

This is a show full of zest, plenty of sexual references and a healthy dose of adult language - but is a must-see for anyone of a certain vintage who wants to be transported back to the 1990s, or simply anyone who wants a toe-tapping fun night out.

Support live theatre - it’s worth it!

Cruel Intentions is at the Derngate nightly at 7.30pm until Saturday, March 22 (except Friday when the show begins at 8.30pm).

There is an early evening performance at 5pm on Friday and a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets, priced from £17 to £52, can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalanderngate.co.uk.

Recommended age guidance is 15+.

The show lasts approximately two hours and five minutes, with an interval.

The tour website can be viewed at www.cruelmusical.co.uk

1 . Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical The Cast of Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical Photo: Pamela Raith Photography Photo Sales

2 . Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical The cast of Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical Photo: Pamela Raith Photography Photo Sales

3 . Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical Abbie Budden as Annette in Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical Photo: Pamela Raith Photography Photo Sales

4 . Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical Nic Myers as Kathryn and Lucy Carter as Cecile in Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical Photo: Pamela Raith Photography Photo Sales