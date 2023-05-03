Crest Nicholson organises party in Northamptonshire to celebrate King’s Coronation

The local community are invited to the event on Sunday 7th May, from 10:30 to enjoy a fun-packed day involving Coronation-themed food, drink and decorations. The event is being hosted in the sales area at the development, giving prospective buyers an opportunity to experience the potential of the homes available.

Vanessa MacNee, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming the local community in Daventry to our show homes to celebrate the King’s Coronation, and we can’t wait to see everyone coming together to mark the day.

“The historic occasion will give prospective buyers an opportunity to come and experience the vibrant community at Union Place with their friends and families.”

Available homes at Union Place