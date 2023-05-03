Crest Nicholson organises party in Northamptonshire to celebrate King’s Coronation
Local Midlands housebuilder Crest Nicholson is organising a garden party for the local community at its Union Place at Monksmoor Park development in Daventry to celebrate the King’s Coronation.
The local community are invited to the event on Sunday 7th May, from 10:30 to enjoy a fun-packed day involving Coronation-themed food, drink and decorations. The event is being hosted in the sales area at the development, giving prospective buyers an opportunity to experience the potential of the homes available.
Vanessa MacNee, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming the local community in Daventry to our show homes to celebrate the King’s Coronation, and we can’t wait to see everyone coming together to mark the day.
“The historic occasion will give prospective buyers an opportunity to come and experience the vibrant community at Union Place with their friends and families.”
Located amid an abundance of open space, Monksmoor Park offers residents the very best in country living while being within easy reach of Daventry’s town centre and local amenities including shops, restaurants, bars and pubs. For commuters, the development provides easy access to the M1 in just 15 minutes, while Rugby Train Station provides services to London Euston in just over an hour. Select homes are available to purchase using the Deposit Unlock and Deposit Booster schemes, as well as Crest Nicholson’s Part Exchange and Smooth Move schemes. To register you interest and for more information visit www.crestnicholson.com/events-and-offers/union-place-coronation