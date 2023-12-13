Create the perfect Christmas for animal lovers with Woburn’s festive gifts

It isn’t always easy to find the right Christmas present for some people, but for animal lovers the finest festive gifts are ready and waiting at Woburn Safari Park.

This year, the popular Bedfordshire attraction is pulling out all the stops, with a range of experiences that are perfect for any adventurer.

Gift admission tickets offer a golden opportunity to explore everything that the safari park has to offer, and are suitable for visitors of all ages. They include all free leisure activities and inclusion on road and foot safaris. They can be used anytime within a year, so they’re flexible enough to fit in with anyone’s schedule.

Annual passes are ideal for anyone who’s looking for the ultimate safari park experience. Valid for a whole year, they enable visitors to come back for unlimited wild days out. This is their chance to experience the park through all the seasons of the year, and of course to watch the baby animals develop into adulthood.

Female Tullulah guards her gifts and tree

Animal adoption provides an opportunity to present a wonderful gift to the ultimate animal lover. Giving the gift of animal adoption will help with the upkeep of your chosen animal, and provide the feel-good factor that we all love to experience at Christmas. And with five glorious animal options – African lions, Amur tigers, Rothschild’s giraffes, North American black bears and Asian elephants – you just know there will be something for everyone.

Holiday workshop vouchers are a great gift for children aged 8 to 17, giving them a unique opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled day of activities at the safari park. Both options, A Day on the Wild Side and Weekend Workshops, provide unforgettable experiences that help to care for the safari park’s multitude of exotic animals.

And of course, Woburn’s rightly celebrated VIP experiences deserve to be the greatest gift under any tree this Christmas. They include up-close encounters like the Big Cat Breakfast, where you can get up close and personal to feed the lions and the tigers. Or experience a VIP Safari and then get whisked away to meet the Asian elephants, where you can get incredibly close and learn more about these majestic animals, in the VIP Elephant Encounter. Or, if giraffes are their favourite then why not choose the VIP Safari with Giraffe Encounter - a guided VIP safari followed by a behind the scenes visit to the giraffe house, where you can meet the Rothschild’s giraffes and feed them their favourite leaves. And, perhaps the ultimate present of them all, the VIP Safari Adventure offers a chance to get up close and personal with some of the most impressive animals in the world.