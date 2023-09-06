Crazy golf at Weston Favell Shopping centre for One Great Day

Watch more videos on Shots!

Located on the upper mall outside Greggs from 11 am until 3 pm, the centre is raising money for Thomas’s Fund and Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children. For £2 a game there is an added bonus of winning a £5 gift card in their Lucky Dip once the course is completed!

Weston Favell Shopping centre has selected local charity Thomas’s Fund to receive 50% of the monies raised, with the other 50% going to Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children. Set up in 2007, Thomas’s Fund is a charity that provides music therapy for children and young people with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Budding crazy-golfers are joined on the day by two chatty pro-golfers on hand with hints and tips on how to get the perfect hole-in-one with an added dose of confusion and comedy. Shoppers can also enjoy some musical performances from 9 am – 3 pm, courtesy of Thomas’s Fund.

A music therapist from Thomas's Fund working with a young patient.

Zoë Butler, Marketing Manager said: “We are looking forward to this year’s One Great Day! The seaside crazy golf course is a nice way to round off the Summer as well as hopefully raise lots of money for both Thomas’s Fund and Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children."

Jan Hall, Chair of the Trustees at Thomas's Fund said: "We're so pleased to be chosen by Weston Favell Shopping centre for their Crazy Golf day to support Thomas's Fund and we'll be adding a musical note with performances throughout the day. We hope lots of people come down, have fun, and raise money to help children and young people with a life-limiting condition or are isolated for medical reasons."