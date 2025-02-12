Country Roads: One night of country classics comes to The Old Savoy

By Andie Jackman
Contributor
Published 12th Feb 2025, 15:37 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 15:52 BST
Friday, November 21, 7:30pm - ends at 9:50 m Country Roads: One Night of Country Classics Come with us to the place you belong, for a night of the very best country classics! Leave your 9 to 5 worries at the door and get ready as – for one night only – we celebrate the Kings and Queens of country music.

Brand-new for 2024, from hit producers Entertainers. . . this is the Lost in Music of Country!

Most Popular

Join us for a very special evening, celebrating country superstar royalty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enjoy the very biggest country songs of all time; 9 to 5, The Gambler, Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, King of the Road, Crazy, Rhinestone Cowboy, Jolene, Dance the Night Away, Walkin’ after Midnight and many, many more.

Country Roadsplaceholder image
Country Roads

The stars of our hit show Islands in the Stream return in this brand - new production that’s now bigger than ever!

It’s a night like no other – join us for a celebration, live on stage, of the music of a generation. . . in one night of Country Classics.

Touring nationwide for 2024!

This is Country Roads!

Facebook: facebook.com/CountryRoadsShow

Instagram.com/CountryRoadsShow

Tickets: From £28 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

Related topics:Tickets
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice