Country Roads at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friday 8 November 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmCOUNTRY ROADSOne Night of Country ClassicsTickets £29 per seatBook your tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

Come with us to the place you belong, for a night of the very best country classics! Leave your 9 to 5 worries at the door and get ready as – for one night only – we celebrate the Kings and Queens of country music.

Brand -new for 2024, from hit producers Entertainers. . . this is the Lost in Music of Country!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join us for a very special evening, celebrating country superstar royalty.

Country Roads

Enjoy the very biggest country songs of all time; 9 to 5, The Gambler, Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, King of the Road, Crazy, Rhinestone Cowboy, Jolene, Dance the Night Away, Walkin’ after Midnight and many, many more.

The stars of our hit show Islands in the Stream return in this brand - new production that’s now BIGGER than ever!

It’s a night like no other – join us for a celebration, live on stage, of the music of a generation. . . in one night of Country Classics.

Touring nationwide for 2024!

This is Country Roads!

Facebook: facebook.com/CountryRoadsShow