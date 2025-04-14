Countdown underway to University of Northampton’s 2025 Sustainability Summit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses, policymakers and academics will be brought together once again this summer for the University of Northampton’s two-day Sustainability Summit.

Taking place at the University’s Waterside Campus on Monday 31 June and Tuesday 1 July, the theme for this year’s summit is Building Sustainable Organisations: Strategies and Partnerships for Enhancing Positive Impact.

In addition to highlighting the impact of initiatives inspired by previous summits, this year’s will focus on exploring innovative sustainability strategies available to small and large businesses to enhance their social, environmental and financial performance.

This year’s summit is organised by a central working group led by Dr Chijioke Uba and Dr Seyi Omoloso, the newly appointed co-chairs of UON’s Centre for Sustainable Business Practices (CSBP).

Dr Uba said the summit will be filled with opportunities to share knowledge and good practices to help businesses, charities, higher education institutions, and local government authorities build partnerships and the tools they need to address sustainability challenges.

Dr Uba added: “We’ll also be introducing the UON Sustainable Innovation Challenge which will bring together our students, expert researchers at the University, businesses, charities, and local government authorities in Northampton.

“Sustainability cannot be achieved in isolation and this Summit is about uniting those key stakeholders to create strategies that make a real difference.”

Reflecting on the Summit’s significance, Dr Omoloso said: “This is about equipping organisations with the right tools and insights for long-term sustainable growth. We’ll be bringing together people who can shape the future of responsible business.”

To register for the Summit, or for more information including the full programme and sponsorship opportunities, visit the 2025 Sustainability Summit webpage.