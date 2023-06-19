Countdown to The Lewis Foundation’s ‘Water Dash’ at Upton Country Park in Northampton

Next month will see the return of a family-friendly ‘Water Dash’ fundraiser featuring inflatable water slides, foam machines, and water ninjas, but pre-booking is a must.

The event has been organised by The Lewis Foundation - a charity which provides free gift packs to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the Midlands - and will take place on Saturday, 15th July at The Elgar Centre in Upton Country Park, Northampton.

Families, children and adults can attempt a 5km inflatable obstacle course featuring a swamp pool, smoke tunnel and cargo nets, all while trying to dodge the hidden water pistols, with no time limits or expectations on distance.

The Lewis Foundation's Water Dash last year was a huge success

With just under a month to go, people are being urged to pre-book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

“People need to be quick to book tickets so they don’t miss out,” said Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation.

“This is only the second time we have run this event, but it was so good last year, people have been keen to sign-up in advance and tickets are selling fast.

“We want to make this year’s Water Dash bigger and better than before and promise it will be totally different to any other event in the county. Adults and children are sure to have lots of fun together while raising money for us to provide even more gift and care packs.

There will be foam mayhem at The Lewis Foundation's 'Water Dash'.

“It’s very inclusive and suitable for ages five and above and all fitness levels, which means everyone can take part.”

Headline sponsor Dr Audrey Tang, director of Click Arts Foundation and business author, broadcaster, leadership coach and brand ambassador said: “It’s going to be another fantastic event so we jumped at the chance to be headline sponsor.

“The Lewis Foundation provides so much value to everyone they meet, whether it’s giving care packages to those in hospital and speaking to family members who need support, or the space and time they provide through their wellbeing cafes and pamper sessions for those with a diagnosis. The value they bring is immeasurable, and that is why we continue to support all that they do.”

Other sponsors include Michael Jones Jeweller - Silver Sponsor, CommSave & Consulo Health & Safety - Bronze Sponsor, The Elgar Centre, NLive Radio and United African Drumming Association. The warm up just before each session will be run by Virgin Active, Collingtree.

The finish line at the 2022 Water Dash.

The Water Dash will take place on the playing fields behind The Elgar Centre, High Street, Upton in Northampton from 1pm - 4pm on Saturday, July 15th - pre-bookable starting times are 1pm, 1,30pm or 2pm.

Tickets are £10 for children (aged from five to 16), £20 for adults, and £45 for a family ticket. All ticket sales will go towards providing free gift packs to adult cancer patients in hospitals across the Midlands.

To pre-book for The Lewis Foundation Water Dash visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk/events