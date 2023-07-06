The gig being held at St. Andrews church on Saturday, 8th July (2-5pm) aims to provide a stage for local musicians, bands and artists to perform in front of a supportive crowd. With a fully licensed bar and food stalls available the church is collaborating and embracing the opportunity to work with the local organisers and performers to create a genuine gig atmosphere.

The event on 8th of July will be the first of its kind held in Harlestone Church and will feature power trio ‘Stages of Dan’ who were active on the music scene in the late naughties. They have reformed as a band after an 11 year hiatus to take a main stage slot at Lakefest in August. Stages of Dan released two albums in their time and were championed by BBC’s Steve Lemac for a time in 2011. The bass player in the band is local to Harlestone and had used the church as a rehearsal space before signing up to put this event on in collaboration with the church as a pre-festival warm up. The band are very much looking forward to this event and have said "the acoustics are immense and the setting unique. It should be an amzing afternoon for everyone."

Also performing is Abbie, an ex-entertainer, dusting off the vocal cords to sing an acoustic set live. Over the last few years Abbie has only taken on private gigs so it will be amazing to hear her sing publicly again, in such a beautiful venue. On being asked about the event Abbie said “I am very grateful to have been asked to perform at this special event and I look forward to seeing many of you there!”

Stages of Dan

All are very welcome and there is no admission charge. We want this event to be totally inclusive and eventually cater for a multitude of music tastes and genres.

Please come and support this event, even if for a quick drink and look around and help us create a regular fixture for local musicians to come and showcase their talents and music to a grateful audience.

Party in the Pews