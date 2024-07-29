Count Indigo's Love Boat Games and BBQ
Love Boat GamesSunday 4th August 1pm - 6pmCheyne Walk Club4 Cheyne Walk Northampton
In parallel with the Paris we present The Love Boat Games
Join us for a Summer BBQ disco in the lovely garden of one Northampton's best kept secrets - Cheyne Walk Club opposite the General Hospital.
As Northamptonshire is one of the furthest counties from the sea its the perfect place to celebrate 1970s Yacht pop like The Doobie Bros and Barry Manilow whilst sipping awarding winning pina coladas and playing traditional cruise ship games like quoits,hula and limbo.
Best dressed nautical attire wins a pitcher of Pimms!
Tickets: https://www.wegottickets.com/f/13499
