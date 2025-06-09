Cost-of-living roadshows return to West Northamptonshire this summer

Cost of living roadshow

A series of cost-of-living roadshow events and pop-up stalls will be held across West Northamptonshire this summer to highlight the support available to residents across the area.

People are encouraged to attend and speak to a range of organisations to find out what help is available to them and where to find it. Organised by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the events will offer information on accessing grants, money and debt advice, wellbeing tips, and much more.

Upcoming roadshow dates:

Kingsthorpe Grove Primary School – Tuesday 10 June, 2–4pm

– Tuesday 10 June, 2–4pm Central Northampton Library – Thursday 12 June, 11am–1pm

– Thursday 12 June, 11am–1pm Weston Favell Library – Thursday 19 June, 11am–1pm

– Thursday 19 June, 11am–1pm Broadmead Community Church, Northampton – Wednesday 25 June, 12–2pm

– Wednesday 25 June, 12–2pm West Haddon Sports Pavilion – Thursday 26 June, 2–4pm

– Thursday 26 June, 2–4pm Bugbrooke Community Living Room – Thursday 3 July, 2–4pm

– Thursday 3 July, 2–4pm Bellinge School, Northampton – Thursday 10 July, 11am–1pm

Councillor Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at West Northamptonshire Council, said:

“These events are a vital way for us to connect with residents and ensure they know what support is available during these challenging times. Whether it’s financial advice, wellbeing support, or simply a friendly face to talk to, we want everyone to feel supported and informed.

“We understand that the rising cost of living continues to affect many households, and no one should feel they have to face these difficulties alone. That’s why we’re bringing together a wide range of local organisations and services under one roof—to make it easier for people to access the help they need.

“From energy-saving tips and debt management advice to mental health resources and community support networks, there’s something for everyone. I strongly encourage residents to come along, have a chat, and find out what’s available. Help is here, and we’re ready to listen and support you.”

For those unable to attend, the Cost of Living Support Hub is full of information and advice to help residents find the support they need. This includes a list of welcoming spaces across West Northamptonshire, a group of non-judgemental, safe and welcoming places where people in can come together to stay warm, and perhaps enjoy a hot meal or a cup of tea and a biscuit.