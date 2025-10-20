Concerts at All Saints Church, Northampton

The season of Lunchtime Live concerts at All Saints Church has got off to a good start with concerts given by Emilya Karoliate on 4th September and Jessica Johnson on 2nd October.

Emilya plays the kankles which is Lithuania’s national instrument and could be described as a harp in a box akin to a zither. It can sound like a harp or a zither or even a mandolin. In her hands it sounded delightful in whatever style. She played a mixture of pieces taken from Lithuanian traditional music or written in a traditional style and pieces from more familiar repertoire and arranged for the kankles. Her last piece of music, for example, was her own arrangement of Debussy’s “En Bateau” which was originally written for the piano

Jessica is a highly versatile soprano who is a former chorister of All Saints. Accompanied by Jem Lowther at the piano she began with the dramatic “Blessed Virgin’s Expostulation” by Henry Purcell and delighted the audience with a selection of pieces by J.S Bach, Vivaldi, Roger Quilter, Frank Bridge and two arias by Handel. One of these was the glittering “Let the Bright Seraphim” from “Samson.” The other was “If God be for us” from the Messiah. As she pointed out this aria is often cut from performances of the Messiah, but why? The way she sang it both the words and music sounded essential to the literal and musical meaning of that work. Her encore was the comic American folk song “I bought me a cat. The cat said fiddle I fee.” Whoever came up with those words obviously knew cats.

The next concert in the series will be given by Jeremy Ng on the organ It will take place on Thursday 6th November at 1.10 pm at All Saints Church right in the middle of Northampton. Entry is free but there will be a retiring collection.