Concert in the Park in Hunsbury - Saturday 27th July

No tickets needed ~ just turn up and enjoy.

Hunsbury Hill Country Park (Play Area Meadow).No tickets needed ~ just turn up.

The Friends of West Hunsbury Parks, in collaboration with West Hunsbury Parish Council, are organising a first Concert in the Park, to be held in Hunsbury Hill Country Park, Play Area Meadow*, on Saturday 27th July (11am to 5pm).

* to get to the Play Area Meadow, go to the Drovers Road (behind the Drovers Return cafe), then uphill over the NIRT railway level crossing and take first right into the Play Area Meadow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...