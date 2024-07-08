Concert in the Park in Hunsbury - Saturday 27th July
Hunsbury Hill Country Park (Play Area Meadow).No tickets needed ~ just turn up.
The Friends of West Hunsbury Parks, in collaboration with West Hunsbury Parish Council, are organising a first Concert in the Park, to be held in Hunsbury Hill Country Park, Play Area Meadow*, on Saturday 27th July (11am to 5pm).
* to get to the Play Area Meadow, go to the Drovers Road (behind the Drovers Return cafe), then uphill over the NIRT railway level crossing and take first right into the Play Area Meadow.
Parking is free, entry is free, so we hope to see you there. Come & enjoy !
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.