Concert in St Matthew’s Church on Saturday October 19th at 7pm

Live music

This year the Nene Valley Community Band, together with Naseby Village band, are performing a concert entitled ‘A Celebration of Sound and Spirit’ in St Matthew’s Church, in Kingsley on Saturday 19th October from 7-9pm.

There will be a special mix of music to fill the church with a combination of classical music, film theme tunes, original pieces being performed in public for the first time, an amazing vocalist and many more.

Tickets £10 Adults/ £8 under 16s.

To purchase tickets simply follow the link. https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/nene-valley-community-band