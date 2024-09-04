Concert in St Matthew’s Church on Saturday October 19th at 7pm
This year the Nene Valley Community Band, together with Naseby Village band, are performing a concert entitled ‘A Celebration of Sound and Spirit’ in St Matthew’s Church, in Kingsley on Saturday 19th October from 7-9pm.
There will be a special mix of music to fill the church with a combination of classical music, film theme tunes, original pieces being performed in public for the first time, an amazing vocalist and many more.
Tickets £10 Adults/ £8 under 16s.
To purchase tickets simply follow the link. https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/nene-valley-community-band
