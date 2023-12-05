Community Wellbeing Event

We are having a Wellbeing event this coming Saturday, 9th December at Abington Community Centre, Wheatfield Road, Northampton, NN3 2HH from 12pm to 3pm. It incorporates the importance of annual health checks for people living with learning disabilities aged 14 and over, health talks, craft activities, raffle, games, music and more. There will be other activities taking place including heart checks - a healthy heart campaign amongst African, African-Caribbean and Asian Communities.