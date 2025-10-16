Community Diwali celebration brings Light of Hope to Upton

The Elgar Centre in Upton was filled with colour, culture and community spirit last weekend as residents came together to celebrate Diwali and raise funds for local charity, The Lewis Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by a dedicated group of Upton residents, the Light of Hope event brought together families, friends and neighbours for an afternoon of creativity, reflection and celebration. Supported by Upton Parish Council and West Northamptonshire Council, the event offered a vibrant mix of activities including dancing, lantern making, arts and crafts, henna tattoos, and the opportunity to try on traditional Indian clothing. Visitors also enjoyed refreshments from The Elgar Centre Coffee Shop, with proceeds donated to The Lewis Foundation.

One of the highlights of the day was the Light of Hope Walk, which saw participants carry lanterns through Upton Country Park to mark the Festival of Lights. The walk symbolised remembrance, reflection and positivity, with lanterns lighting the path back to the centre and was a moving finale to an afternoon celebrating togetherness and hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, said: “This community event was a wonderful celebration of hope and unity. We are so grateful to the residents of Upton for bringing people together in such a special way, while also helping us raise vital funds to provide comforting gift packs for adults undergoing cancer treatment in hospital.”

Just some of the colours on show at The Elgar Centre last weekend.

The Lewis Foundation provides free gift packs and support to adults receiving cancer treatment in hospitals across the Midlands and East of England. What began as a small local initiative delivering 80 gift packs a month to one hospital has grown into a full-time operation distributing more than 2,500 packs each month to 17 hospitals. Each pack is designed to bring comfort and care, containing practical and thoughtful items such as overnight essentials, puzzles, craft kits and hydration supplies.

For details of upcoming community events and how to get involved in supporting The Lewis Foundation, visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk.