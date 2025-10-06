Community Diwali celebration brings Light of Hope to Upton

Upton residents are inviting everyone to come together for a Light of Hope community event on Saturday 11 October at The Elgar Centre in Upton. The free event, running from 3pm to 6pm, will celebrate Diwali while raising funds for local charity, The Lewis Foundation.

Supported with funding from Upton Parish Council, the community event offers an afternoon of activities for all ages, from arts and crafts and lantern making, to henna tattoos and the trying on of traditional Indian clothing. Guests can also take part in reflection activities, join in with traditional Indian dancing and enjoy refreshments from The Elgar Centre Coffee Shop, with all proceeds going to The Lewis Foundation.

The day of celebration will culminate in the Light of Hope Walk, taking place from 5pm to 5.30pm, to celebrate the Festival of Lights. Residents and visitors will carry lanterns around Upton Country Park, symbolising remembrance, reflection, hope and positivity, before returning to The Elgar Centre for refreshments. Pre-registration is required for the walk via The Lewis Foundation website: www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk/event-details/hopeoflightwalk25.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, said: “This community event will be a wonderful celebration of hope and togetherness. We are so grateful to the residents of Upton for bringing people together in such a special way, while also helping us raise vital funds to provide comforting gift packs for adults undergoing cancer treatment in hospital.”

Lorraine Lewis from The Lewis Foundation and event co-organiser, Jagruti Patel

Upton resident and event co-organiser Jagruti Patel said: “We wanted to create something that not only celebrates Diwali but also gives people a chance to come together, reflect and share positivity. The Light of Hope Walk will be a very moving moment, as lanterns light up the park and people walk side by side.”

Deepa Patel, another resident organiser, added: “This is about community, inclusivity and joy. Whether you’re trying on traditional clothing, enjoying the dancing or just coming along for tea and cake, there’s something for everyone and we hope people from all backgrounds will join us.”

The event is free to attend and open to all. Daytime activities at The Elgar Centre can be joined without booking, but places for the Light of Hope Walk should be reserved in advance online so organisers have an idea of how many people to expect.

The Lewis Foundation started as a small, part-time initiative delivering just 80 gift packs a month to one hospital, has grown into a full-time operation, which now provides more than 2,500 gift packs each month to 17 hospitals across the Midlands and East of England. Patients can choose from 29 different packs, containing thoughtful, practical and comforting items such as overnight essentials, craft kits, puzzles, hydration supplies or even miniature radios with batteries and headphones.