Community comes together for Christmas Tree Festival

For more than 30 years the parish of Piddington with Horton has hosted a Christmas Tree Festival, where individual residents, the village school, families and organisations have decorated their trees and displayed them in Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the Festival will take place in Piddington Church NN7 2ER on Saturday and Sunday, 7th and 8th December.

The Church will be open for you to view the trees between 10.30am and 4.30pm each day.

Entrance is by donation, and there will be light refreshments available.

Father Christmas has promised to make a flying visit on Saturday morning, to collect any letters for him, from children.