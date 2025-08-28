Community arts organisation brings families together for a day of creativity and connection

Community arts organisation Made With Many is inviting families across Northamptonshire to get involved in a Family Arts Festival in September.

The free festival takes place on Saturday 20th September from 11am - 5pm in Corby town centre and promises a day packed with creative activities, performances and opportunities for families to explore the arts together.

Victoria Bell, Made With Many Co-Director said: " Family Arts Festival is all about bringing people together through the joy of making and creating. We know how powerful it can be when families have the chance to experience creativity together, and this festival gives them the perfect opportunity. There really will be something for everyone, from babies to grandparents."

The festival will feature a diverse programme of hands-on workshops, live performances and interactive installations designed to engage visitors of all ages. Highlights will include:

Bubble Displays

‘Fish Boy’ - an outdoor dance theatre show about protecting our rivers from 2Faced Dance Company

‘Mini Explorers’ sensory dance sessions from Mustard Seeds Dance for children aged 0-4 years and their grown ups, as well as children with additional needs

Traditional Japanese taiko drumming from Leicester Taiko's Yamabiko group

Process art and messy play for 0-7’s with Artsters

Vibrant brass music from the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band

Interactive storytelling adventures with Mike Payton

Walkabout dance and theatre performers; including some ‘Curious Creatures’ and some ‘Treemendous’ stilt walkers

Co-Director Vicky Frayard added: "Made With Many projects always start by listening to what our communities want, and families have been asking for more opportunities to get creative together. This festival delivers exactly that - it's a day where families can try something new, meet their neighbours, and discover incredible creative activities right here in Corby."

The timing alongside GAIA - Luke Jerram's stunning artwork featuring detailed NASA imagery of Earth which will be installed at The Core at Corby Cube - creates a unique opportunity for families to experience both large-scale public art and community-led creativity in the same visit to the town centre. Made With Many is delighted to be working alongside The Core as they bring this awe-inspiring installation to the town.

"There's something magical about having GAIA here at the same time as our Family Arts Festival, said Victoria. Families can marvel at this incredible artwork that shows our planet from space, then get hands-on creating their own art. It's that perfect combination of inspiration and participation that we love to see."

Curious Creatures

Made With Many continues to champion accessible, high-quality arts experiences for communities in Corby and Wellingborough. The Family Arts Festival reflects the organisation's commitment to creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to engage with creativity.

The festival is supported by public funding through Arts Council England as part of the Creative People and Places programme. The festival is delivered in partnership with The Core and Willow Place, reflecting Made With Many's approach of working together with local organisations to bring arts programming to the community.

"This festival is about celebration - celebrating creativity, celebrating community, and celebrating the power of families creating together, said Vicky. We can't wait to welcome everyone to Corby town centre for what promises to be a truly special day."

The Family Arts Festival is free to attend and families are encouraged to drop in throughout the day and explore the full programme of activities. Most activities are drop-in and no booking is required, though some workshops such as Mini Explorers dance sessions and Storytelling with Mike will need to be booked in advance.

Treemendous

Family Arts Festival - Saturday 20th September, 11am-5pm, Corby town centre.

Free entry. Join us for a day of creativity and community connection!

Find out more and view the full line up here: https://madewithmany.org/events/family-arts-festival-2025/

---

Taiko Drumming

About Made With Many

Made With Many is a community arts organisation dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through creativity. By co-creating projects with residents, the organisation promotes inclusion, wellbeing, and cultural expression. With a strong focus on Corby and Wellingborough, Made With Many continues to lead the way in community-led cultural development.

Find out more about GAIA here: https://thecorecorby.com/whats-on/gaia-by-luke-jerram/