Comedy goes Underground with a great line up of gigs at Royal & Derngate

Over the coming weeks there is a great choice of comedy coming in Royal & Derngate’s Underground Studio including gigs by Ray Bradshaw, Sarah Keyworth, Mike Bubbins, Eshaan Akbar and Rob Auton.

Following on from his ground-breaking 2018 show, Deaf Comedy Fam, Ray Bradshaw brings his new stand up show, Deaf Com 1 to Royal & Derngate on Sunday 12 February, covering his recent fatherhood, teaching his young son sign language and a disastrous trip to Bahrain!

Ray is a CODA – or child of deaf adult (like in the Oscar-winning film). All of his shows are performed in both BSL and English, with Deaf Comedy Fam becoming the first ever live comedy experience for more than 800 deaf audience members.

Comedian Ray Bradshaw

The comedy continues on Thursday 16 February, with Sarah Keyworth’s latest show Lost Boy, and the on Friday 17 February Mike Bubbins, star of hit podcast The Socially Distant Sports Bar, brings his first ever solo UK tour, Throwback, to Royal & Derngate.

After supporting some of the biggest acts in the UK and appearances on Mock the Week and QI, Eshaan Akbar comes to the Underground on Saturday 25 February with his show The Pretender as part of his hotly anticipated debut tour.

Finally, on Friday 3 March, award-wining writer, actor and podcaster Rob Auton performs The Crowd Show, a comedy/theatre/spoken word show – about crowds.

More information about all these comedy performances can be found on the theatre’s website, www.royalandderngate.co.uk. Tickets* can be booked on-line or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.