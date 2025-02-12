Comedian Andrew Lawrence brings uproarious political humour to The Old Savoy

Andrew Lawrence

Friday 9 May 2025 7:30pm - ends at 9:20pm Viral YouTube comedy phenomenon, Andrew Lawrence, takes his hard-edged satire on the road.

The ‘Live at the Apollo’, multiple award-winning stand-up star, has spent twenty years touring comedy clubs and festivals around the world, honing his craft to perfection.

Having been ‘cancelled’ twice for his unflinching, uproarious political humour, Andrew Lawrence has come back stronger each time, unstoppable in the face of censorship, selling out venues wherever he goes.

Now at the top of his game, following on from the huge success of his online videos- where he relentlessly pokes fun at Britain’s clown show political establishment- Andrew Lawrence is bringing his funniest show yet around the UK, a night of guaranteed belly laughs from one of this country’s very best comedians.

“Master of dark humour and a political provocateur”

- British Comedy Guide

“Andrew Lawrence is superbly intelligent, highly articulate and deeply sour”

- The Spectator

AGE GUIDANCE 14+

UNDER 18'S MUST BE ACCOMPANIED WITH AN ADULT

SHOW TIME 7:30 PROMPT

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm