Come rain or shine, you’re invited to Age UK Summer Fete!
Guests can look forward to live musical entertainment and a range of stalls selling craft items, gift hampers, house plants and jewellery. The Cube are bringing along their food truck and Pino’s will be selling ice cream. There will be games aplenty to enjoy, including piñata, traditional skittles and a lucky dip. And, of course, there will be a fabulous raffle and a silent auction to win that all-important rugby ball.
Senior Coordinator Amey Carrington says “Every penny raised will go towards improving life for older people in Northamptonshire. This is your chance to show you care and have a great day out with the whole family in Northampton!”
Find out more about Age UK Northamptonshire by visiting their website www.ageuknorthants.org.uk or call 01604 611200.
