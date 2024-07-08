Come rain or shine, you’re invited to Age UK Summer Fete!

Senior Coordinator Amey with Ruth and the piñata flip-flops

Age UK Northamptonshire say come and hold a small reptile, win a rugby ball signed by the 2023/2024 Northampton Saints team or slurp a delicious ice cream at the charity’s first Summer Fete of the season. The event is open to everyone and will be held at The William and Patricia Venton Centre in York Road, Northampton from 11am to 2pm on Saturday 20th July.

Guests can look forward to live musical entertainment and a range of stalls selling craft items, gift hampers, house plants and jewellery. The Cube are bringing along their food truck and Pino’s will be selling ice cream. There will be games aplenty to enjoy, including piñata, traditional skittles and a lucky dip. And, of course, there will be a fabulous raffle and a silent auction to win that all-important rugby ball.

Senior Coordinator Amey Carrington says “Every penny raised will go towards improving life for older people in Northamptonshire. This is your chance to show you care and have a great day out with the whole family in Northampton!”

