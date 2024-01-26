News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Coleen Nolan Naked at The Deco Theatre

Saturday 2 Mar 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmColeen Nolan ‘Naked’ Book your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.ukor Call the Box Office 01604 491005
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Coleen Nolan ‘Naked’

From a child star, as the youngest of the ‘Nolan Sisters’ to TV Personality/Presenter, Best Selling Author and Agony Aunt, Coleen Nolan has done it all, or so it would seem.

However, there is still one thing that that needs ticking off the showbiz bucket list.

Coleen Nolan Naked Coleen Nolan Naked
Coleen Nolan Naked
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So, for the very first time, Coleen takes to the stage with her first ever solo show…Naked! (Not literally!)

Coleen will be taking us back to her first love of performing, by singing a selection of her favourite songs which have become the soundtrack to her life. Coleen’s life will be laid bare as she openly discusses her love life, lessons learned as well as challenging views on age-appropriate behaviour.

Empowering women of any age to rediscover their passions and enjoy life to the max!

Ladies and Gentlemen, Coleen Nolan is ‘In the Mood for Dancing’