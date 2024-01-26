Coleen Nolan Naked at The Deco Theatre
Coleen Nolan ‘Naked’
From a child star, as the youngest of the ‘Nolan Sisters’ to TV Personality/Presenter, Best Selling Author and Agony Aunt, Coleen Nolan has done it all, or so it would seem.
However, there is still one thing that that needs ticking off the showbiz bucket list.
So, for the very first time, Coleen takes to the stage with her first ever solo show…Naked! (Not literally!)
Coleen will be taking us back to her first love of performing, by singing a selection of her favourite songs which have become the soundtrack to her life. Coleen’s life will be laid bare as she openly discusses her love life, lessons learned as well as challenging views on age-appropriate behaviour.
Empowering women of any age to rediscover their passions and enjoy life to the max!
Ladies and Gentlemen, Coleen Nolan is ‘In the Mood for Dancing’