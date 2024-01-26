Coleen Nolan Naked at The Deco Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coleen Nolan ‘Naked’

From a child star, as the youngest of the ‘Nolan Sisters’ to TV Personality/Presenter, Best Selling Author and Agony Aunt, Coleen Nolan has done it all, or so it would seem.

However, there is still one thing that that needs ticking off the showbiz bucket list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleen Nolan Naked

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, for the very first time, Coleen takes to the stage with her first ever solo show…Naked! (Not literally!)

Coleen will be taking us back to her first love of performing, by singing a selection of her favourite songs which have become the soundtrack to her life. Coleen’s life will be laid bare as she openly discusses her love life, lessons learned as well as challenging views on age-appropriate behaviour.

Empowering women of any age to rediscover their passions and enjoy life to the max!