Cobblers to offer free welcoming space every Monday afternoon at Sixfields

The Northampton Town Community Trust are to open a new free Welcoming Space every Monday afternoon as an extension to the current Extra Time Hubs project.

Cobblers Community Living Room is part of West Northamptonshire Council's Welcoming Spaces project. We are providing a warm, social space for the local community to visit every week to meet friends, charge their devices, enjoy some free refreshments, and take part in activities if they wish.

The Cobblers Community Living Room will be open to everyone on Monday afternoons from 12-2pm from 4th November to 24th February in Carrs' Bar. Attendance will be completely free.

If you would like to attend, please just turn up on the day or email [email protected] for more information.

Welcoming Spaces

Akshay Mistry, Health & Wellbeing Officer at the Northampton Town FC Community Trust said:

“As winter is coming, and with ever rising fuel and electricity costs, this brings challenges to heat the home. Utilising our facilities at the stadium, we will create a nice warm welcoming environment for those who would be living alone and would benefit from a warm environment, not having to worry about heating bills, where they can enjoy a cup of warm soup and have the option to take part in activities, or simply just relax in the warm with others. We are thoroughly looking forward to seeing the project take off and provide an amenity for the local community."

The project builds and expands on the already hugely successful Extra Time Hubs programme which has been running for over 10 years. These sessions, running between 10.00am and 12.00pm every Monday aim to support people aged 50+ to improve their physical, mental, and social wellbeing by taking part in regular activities. Each weekly session comprises of three key elements - strength, mobilisation, balance and coordination work, a core activity, and a time to socialise. Sessions are fully inclusive, and refreshments are provided. Adults aged 50+ years old are invited to attend for the nominal fee of £3, and then stay on for the community room for free from 12pm.

Alternatively, anyone can attend the community living room between 12pm and 2pm every week.

There is free parking on site and a number of local bus routes to reach Sixfields from Northampton Town Centre & surrounding villages.

For more information, please see https://www.ntfccommunity.co.uk/extra-time