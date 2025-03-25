Cobblers Brickshow, Saturday 29th March, Caroline Chisholm School, Northampton, 10am to 4pm

Cobblers Brickshow, Northampton's original and only charity LEGO show, is back for a 5th year of LEGO fun for the whole family. The show is home to custom builds by the UKs best amateur LEGO builders, most with new custom build for 2025!

There will be LEGO Mocs (my own creation), everything from the travelling funfair to GBC (marble running LEGO) movie cars to train layouts, with over 30 displayers, LEGO traders selling anything from pocket money parts and mini figures to bigger and often hard to find sets and LEGO merch! Games, tombola, play pits and maybe a surprise or two.

This is a charity show with all proceeds going to our local charity partner, Alisa’s Aim, who relieve the needs of persons who suffer from cancer or whom have experienced a premature or problematic childbirth and their families and careers.

Alisas Aim will be available on the day with their own table to speak to and find out a bit more about the amazing work they do.

Entry is priced at £5 per person (plus eventbrite fees) and under fives can attend for free. A great days out for the whole family to let your imagination run wild and inspire the builder in you, who knows, next year you could be displaying with us!

Pre booked tickets are preferable and available via eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cobblers-brick-show-tickets-974645489897?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR2PiuennvVa5OdPN_rxD8M9xBLWCtS7tdKtnaINMmGYe9HC9HO1n3iUvds_aem_PMzTyKpIutoHJDR9sthOyQ these are selling fast!

You will also be able to pay on the door, cash or card accepted.

For more information, competitions and sneak peaks, follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CobblersBrickShow

