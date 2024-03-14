Climbing Ben Nevis for Young Lives v Cancer

Each year I choose a charity to raise some money for. This year I have chosen Young lives vs cancer. No child should have to suffer and dealing with cancer must be incredibly hard especially at such a young age. Please support me to raise money to help these children stay with their families at such a difficult time. I’m going to climb Ben Nevis in September.
By Glenn HarrisContributor
Published 14th Mar 2024, 09:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

I'm going to be climbing Ben Nevis in September to raise money for Young lives cos cancer as no child should have to go through this. Every £100 will help 1 child and their family get support at a difficult time.

Below is the link to my just giving page. I appreciate any help or support you could provide to help raise more money for this charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can donate to their JustGiving page by clicking here https://www.justgiving.com/page/glenn-harris-climbs-ben-nevis?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fglenn-harris-climbs-ben-nevis&utm_source=email&utm_campaign=pfp-email

JustGiving sends your donation straight to Young Lives vs Cancer and automatically reclaims Gift Aid if you are a UK taxpayer, so your donation is worth even more.

Thank you for your support!