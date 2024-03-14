Climbing Ben Nevis for Young Lives v Cancer
I'm going to be climbing Ben Nevis in September to raise money for Young lives cos cancer as no child should have to go through this. Every £100 will help 1 child and their family get support at a difficult time.
Below is the link to my just giving page. I appreciate any help or support you could provide to help raise more money for this charity.
You can donate to their JustGiving page by clicking here https://www.justgiving.com/page/glenn-harris-climbs-ben-nevis?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fglenn-harris-climbs-ben-nevis&utm_source=email&utm_campaign=pfp-email
JustGiving sends your donation straight to Young Lives vs Cancer and automatically reclaims Gift Aid if you are a UK taxpayer, so your donation is worth even more.
Thank you for your support!