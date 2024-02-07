Classic novel The Time Machine takes to the stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a spring 2023 tour and a Christmas run at The Park Theatre in London, Original Theatre’s production The Time Machine – A Comedy comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Tuesday 26 to Saturday 30 March as part of a 2024 tour.

Very loosely adapted by Steven Canny and John Nicholson from the novel by HG Wells, The Time Machine – A Comedy stars Michael Dylan (Wilf) and Amy Revelle (Offside), who appeared in the 2023 Spring tour and Park Theatre runs, along with George Kemp (Jack Absolute Flies Again) who joins the cast for this new tour.

Join George, Amy and Michael for the premiere of their brand-new version of The Time Machine. H G Wells’ masterpiece will never be the same again as this hapless group of actors embark on a journey of a lifetime! Will George persuade the others to stick to the script he’s worked so hard on?

The Time Machine - A Comedy

Will Michael be able to explain time travel without the help of excessive props? Will Amy get to sing her Cher tribute? And ultimately… will they be able to defeat the space time paradox - or at least get through the second half?

From the team behind the smash-hit comedy The Hound of the Baskervilles, The Time Machine - A Comedy is directed by Orla O’Loughlin and designed by Fred Meller, with lighting design by Colin Grenfell and sound design by Greg Clarke. It is presented by the award-winning Original Theatre who have previously brought Murder in the Dark, The Mirror Crack’d, Caroline’s Kitchen and Invincible to Royal & Derngate.

The Time Machine – A Comedy takes to the Royal stage from Tuesday 26 to Saturday 30 March at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on Thursday and Saturday. Tickets – priced from £17* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

Warning: may contain Cher tunes. The production is recommended for ages 10+.