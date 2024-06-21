Classic Jane Austen love story becomes comedy sensation in smash-hit stage show

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), the five star comedy sensation that has taken the West End and the world by storm. comes to Northampton this autumn.

The acclaimed new show by Isobel McArthur after Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), comes to Royal & Derngate from Monday 30 September to Saturday 5 October.

Fresh from its triumph in the West End where it won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) is a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s most iconic love story.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn’t be higher when it comes to romance. This multi-award-winning production features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You’re So Vain.

Pride and Prejudice Sort Of - cast from 2023 production. Photo by Mihaela BodlovicPride and Prejudice Sort Of - cast from 2023 production. Photo by Mihaela Bodlovic
Pride and Prejudice Sort Of - cast from 2023 production. Photo by Mihaela Bodlovic

It’s the 1800s. It’s party time. Let the ruthless matchmaking begin.

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) is written and directed by Isobel McArthur, with comedy staging by Jos Houben and choreography by Emily Jane Boyle. The production is designed by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, with lighting design by Colin Grenfell, and sound design by Michael John McCarthy (also musical supervisor) and Dylan Saberton.

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) sweeps onto the Derngate stage from Monday 30 September to Saturday 5 October at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets are priced from £12* and can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk. The production contains some strong language.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.

