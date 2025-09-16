Classic Clapton unplugged at The Stables Theatre Wavendon

Mike Hall and Adam Howells from CLASSIC CLAPTON the World's No1 Eric Clapton Tribute Band will perform a rare acoustic concert at The Stables Theatre, Stockwell Lane, Wavendon, Milton Keynes on Saturday, September 27.

They will be on stage at 8pm and will perform two 60-minute sets. Tickets priced £16 + booking fee £2.50 are available from the box office - Tel: 01908 280800. www.stables.org Concessions are available.

The full electric band has previously performed nine sold out shows here. Fans are therefore advised to book early.

Mike has recently written a book called “Before Midnight”. It covers the period up to 1985 when he formed the band (aka After Midnight) after being inspired by Slowhand’s performance at Live Aid. It includes growing up in Durham, where he developed a love for music and for the guitar, He saw some major artistes of the 60s and 70s including the Beatles, Free, Cream and Clapton.

These gigs and some legendary north east venues are described including Newcastle City Hall, Club a’GoGo and many others. To purchase the book you can just go to Amazon books and search – “Mike Hall Before Midnight”. Mike will have copies of the book at the Stables Theatre if anyone wishes to get one signed.

For this unplugged concert, Mike & Adam will both sing & play acoustic guitar. Their show is based around Slowhand's multi-million selling album ''Eric Clapton/unplugged'' - Eric's best-selling album ever, winning numerous Grammies and being responsible for his resurgence as a world superstar in the 90's.

CLASSIC CLAPTON unplugged will include many of the best tracks from Eric's unplugged album, including Tears in Heaven, Before You Accuse Me, Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out, Running on Faith, Alberta, Old Love and of course Layla. The concert will also feature new acoustic versions of other Clapton Classics such as Wonderful Tonight, Lay Down Sally, Promises, Change the World and While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

The whole of Clapton's illustrious career will be covered including Cream, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, Blind Faith, The Yardbirds, Derek & The Dominos and the solo years.