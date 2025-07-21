Classic cars and outdoor cinema coming to Market Square

A vintage vehicle display and an outdoor cinema event have been unveiled as two of the highlights of a busy summer schedule in Northampton’s historic Market Square.

Organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), ‘Classics on the Square’ and ‘Movies on the Square’ aim to bring in extra footfall and provide high-quality free entertainment for families and visitors to the town centre.

A collection of vintage vehicles will be on display in the square’s event space between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, 9 August, serving as a preview to ‘Classics on the Lawn’ at Delapre Abbey the following month, while a giant outdoor cinema screen will be set up on Saturday, 6 September.

The big screen will show Disney’s popular children’s film Moana and will also see the launch of the 2025 Northampton Film Festival.

Mark Mullen, operations manager for Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “We have seen recently that by maximising the area’s events space, the square can become a really vibrant and exciting focal point for our town centre.

“We’ve seen plenty of positive feedback from people who have attended recent events such as Northampton Pride and Armed Forces Day, which show what can be achieved within the square. The overwhelming feedback from those coming to the events is ‘we want more of them’ so that’s what we’re trying to do.

“With the fountain, outdoor seating areas and plenty of cafes and restaurants, it’s a perfect location for families to enjoy time outside together. We want to make the most of the space and show that it’s more than just a market.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming classic car owners to showcase their vehicles, with the historic buildings around the square providing the perfect backdrop.

“Showing Moana on the big screen on Saturday, 6 September brings something new to our town centre that appeals to a younger crowd and with Northampton Music Festival taking place the following day it promises to be a weekend full of art, music and culture.

“With the Women’s Rugby World Cup FanZone for the Rugby World Cup, regular Makers Markets and the Amazing Northampton Run, plus further events lined up to mark the anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton, it’s shaping up to be a busy few months in Market Square and we look forward to seeing it used to its full potential. It’s a special place that we all need to cherish and be proud of.”

Becky Carrier from Northampton Film Festival said: “This year is our fifth birthday. Over the last few years, we’ve been working with our Youth Board to create more family-focused events as part of the festival, so we’re really excited to be collaborating with the BID to bring past NFF short films to this big outdoor screen alongside the showing of Moana.

“People will be able to watch animations and live action films made by young filmmakers and local filmmakers, as well as past festival winners, and be able to take part in some free hands-on film activities.”

Cllr James Petter, Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming a fantastic line-up of events to Northampton’s Market Square over the coming months. From the Rugby World Cup FanZone to Northamptonshire Day and festive celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

"These events are a great way to bring people into the town centre, support our existing local businesses and traders, and celebrate everything our community has to offer. The square is a key space for connection and culture, and we’re proud to see it being used in ways that make it a lively and welcoming place for all."

Classics on the Square is organised by the BID with support from Delapre Abbey, Discover Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire Council. Movies on the Square is also organised by the BID with support from Northampton Film Festival and West Northamptonshire Council.