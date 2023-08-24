Classic car show returns to Delapré Abbey this September

Delapré’s popular car show, Classics on the Lawn, returns on Sunday 10th September from 11am until 4pm. On display will be a variety of vehicles spanning the past 80 years including a 1961 VW camper van, a Jaguar E-Type V12 Roadster, Fiat 500s and lots more, plus food and drink stalls.

In celebration of Heritage Open Days, visitors to the 12th century Abbey can also take part in free behind-the-scenes tours and listen to a presentation by leading architects, Buttress, on plans to transform the site’s dilapidated 19th century stables into a hub for wellbeing and leisure.

Amanda Nicols, Head of Operations and Projects, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust said: “Classics on the Lawn is always a popular day out – the perfect blend of heritage and community. Taking part in Heritage Open Days also enables us to share both the rich history and future of the Abbey with special tours and a talk on our exciting 19th century stables project. The historic house will also be open for visitors to explore – it promises to be a fantastic day out for all ages!”

Delapré Abbey first opened its doors to the public in 2018 to showcase its rich past to visitors of all ages. The Urban Country House has had many lives starting out as a Cluniac nunnery, before becoming the home of the Northamptonshire Records Society and now as a place to enjoy bottomless brunch, afternoon tea and a history like none other.