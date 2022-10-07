Classic Agatha Christie murder mystery comes to Royal & Derngate in Northampton

An acclaimed adaptation of Agatha Christie’s famous novel The Mirror Crack’d From Side to Side comes to Northampton as part of a national tour by The Original Theatre Company.

Miss Marple returns to the stage when Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Monday 31 October to Saturday 5 November. This brand new production of Rachel Wagstaff’s acclaimed adaptation of the classic murder mystery is directed by Philip Franks and stars Susie Blake, Sophie Ward and Joe McFadden.

In 1960s England, a wind of change is blowing through the land. It has even reached the sleepy village of St Mary Mead. There’s a new housing estate, which alarms the villagers as much as it intrigues them and, even more unsettling, a rich American film star has bought the manor house. Jane Marple, confined to a chair after an accident, is wondering if life has passed her by. Then there is a shocking murder, and Miss Marple must unravel a web of lies, danger and tragedy. This adaptation of Agatha Christie’s famous novel brings real emotional depth and psychological insight to a thrilling story of secrets, loss and revenge.

Sophie Ward as Marina Gregg and Susie Blake as Miss Marple in The Mirror Crack'd

The cast is led by Susie Blake (Victoria Wood’s As Seen on TV, Coronation Street, Mrs. Brown’s Boys) as Miss Marple, Sophie Ward (A Very British Scandal, Holby City, Royal & Derngate production of Brave New World) as Marina Gregg and Joe McFadden (Holby City, Heartbeat and Strictly Come Dancing 2017 winner) as Jason Rudd.

The Mirror Crack’d is directed by Philip Franks (Barnes’ People, The Haunting of Alice Bowles and The Habit of Art). The UK Tour is produced by Alastair Whatley and Tom Hackney for The Original Theatre Company. The Original Theatre Company’s acclaimed productions include Sebastian Faulks's Birdsong, Being Mr Wickham and The Habit of Art.