Clarinet superstar on her way to Northampton for the Malcolm Arnold Festival!

"We are delighted that the great Emma Johnson is joining us this year to present a masterclass on three of Malcolm's best-loved clarinet works; the Sonatina and the two concerto - all of which have been recorded by Emma herself, says Festival Director, Paul Harris, who is also a well-known clarinettist, teacher and composer. "We have three excellent young players taking part in the masterclass which takes place at Cripps Hall, Northampton School for Boys’ at 3:00pm on Sunday 15 October, and where Malcolm Arnold actually went to school!"BBC Young Musician of the YearEmma Johnson grew up in London and her career was launched when at the age of 17 she won BBC Young Musician of the Year. She studied Music and English at Pembroke College, Cambridge before embarking on music full time and since then has performed all over the world and recorded 30 albums to date.Emma loves to collaborate with other musicians and also directs her own ensemble. As a soloist, Emma has appeared with many of the world’s leading orchestras in repertoire which includes all the major works for clarinet as well as in premieres and works dedicated to her. Amongst her own compositions are a clarinet concerto, Tree of Life, and a series of pieces for solo clarinet.Previously a professor at the Royal College of Music, London, Emma has given masterclasses throughout the world. Videos of her performances and masterclasses can be seen on her YouTube channel and she regularly broadcasts on the radio.Emma also enjoys running and has run half marathons to raise funds for Unicef. She is a patron of ClicSargent, and Ronald Mcdonald House Charities. Emma was the first woman to be made an Honorary Fellow of Pembroke College, Cambridge, and she was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II with an M.B.E. in 1996.The Malcolm Arnold FestivalOne of England’s most colourful and charismatic composers – Sir Malcolm Arnold (1921-2006) is annually celebrated at the International Malcolm Arnold Festival; a programme of events centred around the multi-faceted composer and his music. This year returning to the composer’s birthplace, the city of Northampton, there will be live orchestral concerts, showcases for wind and brass and talks in addition to the masterclass. Venues include St. Matthew’s Church, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery and Northampton School for Boys.Festival Director, Paul Harris, says “This year's Malcolm Arnold Festival, yet again, promises to be a real feast. As usual, we will be presenting a whole range of events from chamber concerts to full-scale symphonic works. The Festival provides a great opportunity for all the family to enjoy live music together in a relaxed atmosphere, and features talented musicians from the wider area - there is a real sense of fun and expectation around Malcolm Arnold's music which just carries you along!Audience favourites and new discoveries - highlights of this year’s Festival On Saturday 14 October, Enderby Band perform audience favourites for brass by Malcolm Arnold, including Scottish Dances, Peterloo Overture and Padstow Lifeboat at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery. This is followed by the Festival’s Gala Concert at St Matthew's Church when the Northampton Symphony Orchestra, conducted by their Music Director and long-time Arnold champion, John Gibbons, perform music by Malcolm Arnold, Tchaikovsky and Sibelius.Sunday 15 October's all-day event at Northampton School for Boys includes, in addition to the masterclass with Emma Johnson, performances by the Nick Budd Brass Quintet and Northamptonshire County Youth Concert Band. BBC Radio Northampton broadcaster and Malcolm Arnold devotee, John Griff, gives an insight into the composer’s famous film music, while Gus Woodward, takes us back to the 1930s when Malcolm attended the very same school, in 'Malcolm's School Years'. For the Festival’s Grand Finale, Hilary Davan Wetton conducts the LGT String Orchestra – an award-winning string ensemble featuring highly talented young soloists between the ages of 13 and 23 from over 20 nations.